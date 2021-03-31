You Are Here Home National 9 New Cases-5 Of Which Are Contacts Of known C-19 Positive Patients

9 New Cases-5 Of Which Are Contacts Of known C-19 Positive Patients

Admin - March 31, 2021 at 9:00

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded a total of nine new positive cases on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Eight (8) cases are from one hundred and forty-nine (149) samples collected and tested on Monday, March 29th, 2021, giving a positivity rate of 5.4%.

One (1) case is from some of the samples collected and tested on Tuesday, March 30. Five (5) of these cases are contacts of known COVID-19 positive cases and four (4) are persons with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 seeking care.

No new recoveries were reported, leaving the number of total recoveries at fifteen hundred and eighty-seven (1587). One hundred and fifty-one (151) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, seven hundred and forty-eight (1748) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

