Trust The Science And The Authorities Says Gonsalves

Prime Minister Dr Hon. Ralph Gonsalves is pleading with the Vincentian public to trust the science and the authorities.

“When I hear people say that there’s not enough information; the Ministry of Health, for instance, is not giving out enough information about the vaccine, I shake my head,” Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister said it was actually the contrary, and there is actually a wealth of information about the vaccine put out by the Ministry of Health.

He made the suggestion that the problem may be that some persons are not prepared to listen to the information being put out by the Ministry.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that this was not only an issue that is associated with information pertaining to the COVID-19 vaccine and the Ministry of Health but also an issue that is prevalent with the activity at La Soufriere and NEMO.

Gonsalves reiterated his plea for the Vincentian public to listen to the authorities and follow the science with regards to these issues.

“I’m asking, I’m pleading, that at this particular time, we trust the authorities on these things, trust the science.”