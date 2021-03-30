Taiwan Improving Fruit And Vegetable Production Technology In SVG

Press Release – Ambassador Calvin Ho handed over 133 pcs of assets of “Farmers’ Organizations Strengthening and Improving Fruit and Vegetable Production Technology Project” to the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Ambassador Calvin Ho handed over 133 pcs of assets of “Farmers’ Organizations Strengthening and Improving Fruit and Vegetable Production Technology Project” to the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on March 26, 2021.

The assets, including tillers, spraying machines, compost fermentation machines, computers, printers, office equipment and etc. received by the Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour.

The above-mentioned project was a bilateral cooperation programme between the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which was launched in 2015 and completed in 2018.

It contributed to the strengthening of the administrative operation of the nine Vincentian Farmer’s Cooperatives participated in the project, improving more than 8 kinds of vegetable cultivation techniques, and increasing the conforming products volume of agricultural commodities in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by over 20%.

This year marks the 40 year anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Over the years, the cooperation in agriculture has been one of the pillars that demonstrate solidarity between two countries.

The Government and the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) are determined to the continuation of deepening and broadening the cooperation with the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the years to come.