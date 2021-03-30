You Are Here Home National Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Program Expands To SVG

Admin - March 30, 2021 at 16:46

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Apple’s Independent Repair Provider program will soon be available in more than 200 countries, nearly every country where Apple products are sold.

This includes St Vincent and the Grenadines later this year.

Launched originally in 2019 and expanded to Europe and Canada last year, the program enables repair providers of all sizes access to genuine Apple parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics to offer safe and reliable repairs for Apple products.

There are now more than 1,500 Independent Repair Provider locations serving customers across the US, Canada, and Europe.

All participating repair providers in the program have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations. To verify that a company participates in the program, visit support.apple.com/repair/verify-repair-provider.

