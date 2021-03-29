Vinlec Urge Citizens To Be Prepared In The Event Of An Eruption

VINLEC in a release said that it is closely monitoring activities at the La Soufriere Volcano which has seen a change in the level of activity.

Representatives from the Company’s management team met with the NEMO to provide an update on the Company’s preparedness.

The parties discussed scenarios that are likely to occur and the planned responses.

VINLEC is encouraging persons who reside in areas that will be evacuated during an explosive eruption to pay close attention to electrical safety when securing their properties.

As such, the Company is strongly advising that persons unplug all non-essential appliances before they vacate.

These property owners have been urged to clear refrigerators and freezers to avoid food spoilage.

The company has warned that during periods of natural disasters, electricity supply may be disrupted and the restoration may be delayed.