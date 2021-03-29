You Are Here Home National Vinlec Urge Citizens To Be Prepared In The Event Of An Eruption

Vinlec Urge Citizens To Be Prepared In The Event Of An Eruption

Admin - March 29, 2021 at 19:09

VINLEC in a release said that it is closely monitoring activities at the La Soufriere Volcano which has seen a change in the level of activity.

Representatives from the Company’s management team met with the NEMO to provide an update on the Company’s preparedness.

The parties discussed scenarios that are likely to occur and the planned responses.

VINLEC is encouraging persons who reside in areas that will be evacuated during an explosive eruption to pay close attention to electrical safety when securing their properties.

As such, the Company is strongly advising that persons unplug all non-essential appliances before they vacate.

These property owners have been urged to clear refrigerators and freezers to avoid food spoilage.

The company has warned that during periods of natural disasters, electricity supply may be disrupted and the restoration may be delayed.

Related Posts

St Vincent On Edge As La Soufriere Creates Tension And Uncertainty

Byera Residents Report Feeling Earthquake In The Early Hours Of Monday

Discussions Being Held On A UK Farm Workers Program

SVG Gov’t Awards A Record 58 National Scholarships For 2019/2020

St Lucia Ramps Up Plans In The Event It Has To Receive Evacuees From SVG

Troumaca Residents Reporting Strong Smell Of Sulphur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.