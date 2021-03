Police Report

Police in the South Central Division has been conducting investigations into a series of burglaries within that division.

In light of this, a number of flat-screen televisions and a speaker have been recovered and are presently being held at the Calliaqua Police Station.

The respective owners are therefore asked to contact the Calliaqua Police Station at telephone number 1784-458-4200 or visit the station to identify and claim. Please walk along with some form of identification.