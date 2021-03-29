You Are Here Home News NO NEW COVID 19 CASES, NO RECOVERIES

NO NEW COVID 19 CASES, NO RECOVERIES

Admin - March 29, 2021 at 22:08

St. Vincent and the Grenadines recorded no new positive cases from seventy-nine (79) samples collected and tested on March 28th, 2021.

No new recoveries were reported, leaving the number of total recoveries at fifteen hundred and eighty-seven (1587). One hundred and forty-two (142) cases remain active and ten (10) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, seven hundred and thirty-nine (1739) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to continue to use masks, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Related Posts

Fogging Schedule For 29th March – 1st April 2021

One New COVID-19 Case

105 Shelters Prepared For Possible Eruption Of La Soufriere Volcano

St Vincent Records FIFTEEN (15) New COVID-19 Cases

SVG RECORDS SIX (6) NEW COVID CASES FORTY-TWO (42) RECOVERIES

Partially Decomposed Body Of Man Found In Bequia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.