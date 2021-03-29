(NBCNEWS) – Nike filed a lawsuit against MSCHF over the “Satan Shoe,” made in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X.

Nike accused MSCHF of trademark infringement for using the Air Max 97 shoe for inspiration for the “Satan Shoe,” which adds red ink and a drop of human blood to the midsole. MSCHF collaborated with Lil Nas X around the release of his song, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).”

The retail giant said MSCHF “unauthorized” Nike-inspired shoe confused consumers into thinking Nike had created the product. Nike claims MSCHF’s use of the company’s trademark “swoosh” confused and misled consumers.

Nike claims customers have called to boycott the store over MSCHF’s shoe. Basketball player Nick Young tweeted he debated wearing Nike following the announcement of the “Satan Shoe.”

“Nike files this lawsuit to maintain control of its brand, to protect its intellectual property, and to clear the confusion and dilution in the marketplace by setting the record straight — Nike has not and does not approve or authorize MSCHF’s customized Satan Shoes,” the suit reads.

MSCHF was not immediately available for comment.

Nike requesting that MSCHF pay for the cost of the suit and lawyer fees, on top of damages as a result of the alleged trademark infringement, due to suffering damage to its reputation that “money cannot compensate.”

The company also claims it has suffered “significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism.” Nike has asked the court to order MSCHF to deliver all products that bear resemblance to Nike products for destruction.

The “Satan Shoe” sold out in under one minute, MSCHF told Insider Monday morning. MSCHF released 666 pairs for $1,018 each as a nod to the Bible verse Luke 10:18: “So He told them, ‘I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.'”

Nike previously told The New York Times the retailer had no involvement with the MSCHF shoe. “We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them,” the company said in a statement to the Times.

MSCHF previously knocked off the Nike Air Max 97s by turning them into a Jesus-inspired sneaker filled with holy water that came from the Jordan River and was blessed by a priest. The retailer sold one pair of the “Jesus Shoes” for $3,000.

Lil Nas X responded to the news of the suit with a meme, much like how he’s been responding to criticism of the song’s music video.