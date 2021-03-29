La Soufrière Volcano Continues To Be Dominated By Small Earthquakes

Activity at the La Soufrière Volcano continues to be at a low level dominated by small earthquakes associated with growth of the lava dome.

No fieldwork was undertaken by the field team today.

The alert level remains at Orange. The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) is also encouraging residents especially persons living in communities close to the volcano to be prepared in the event that it becomes necessary to evacuate at short notice.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at the La Soufrière.