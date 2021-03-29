You Are Here Home World Iceland volcano Fagradalsfjall erupts for first time in 6000 years

Iceland volcano Fagradalsfjall erupts for first time in 6000 years

Admin - March 29, 2021 at 18:24

(news.com.au) – Tourists have gathered near an Icelandic volcano that has erupted for the first time in more than 6000 years.

Incredible pictures show Mount Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur, southwest of Iceland’s capital Reykjavík, spewing rivers of molten lava after spending thousands of years dormant.

The eruptions began on March 19 when thousands of small earthquakes in the area woke the sleeping giant.

Fagradalsfjall produced more than 1 million square metres of lava, with some plumes soaring 90m into the air.

While the volcano had been dormant for 6000 years, the eruption was also the first in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula for 781 years.

Iceland’s prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir previously told locals to stay away from the volcano.

“A volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula,” she tweeted.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and as of now it is not considered a threat to surrounding towns.

“We ask people to keep away from the immediate area and stay safe.”

The site was initially blocked off to tourists, but as of Saturday, people were allowed to venture up towards the spewing volcano.

Pictures showed people smiling and posing near the dangerous mountain as it spat out hot ash and burning lava.

Ulvar Kari Johannsson, 21, described the sights and smells at the erupting mountain.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking,” he said.

“It smells pretty bad. For me what was surprising was the colours of the orange – much, much deeper than what one would expect.”

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruptive fissure – the vent where the lava comes out – is 500-700m long.

Related Posts

Galápagos tortoises: 185 babies seized from smugglers

Facebook Blocks President Maduro’s Page For A Month

Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault

Teen Texas girl allegedly abducted by her estranged sex-offender dad

FBI searching for yacht captain who sailed off after Sarm Heslop vanished

Bill Gates Says world will be ‘completely back to normal’ By 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.