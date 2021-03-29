Iceland volcano Fagradalsfjall erupts for first time in 6000 years

(news.com.au) – Tourists have gathered near an Icelandic volcano that has erupted for the first time in more than 6000 years.

Incredible pictures show Mount Fagradalsfjall in Geldingadalur, southwest of Iceland’s capital Reykjavík, spewing rivers of molten lava after spending thousands of years dormant.

The eruptions began on March 19 when thousands of small earthquakes in the area woke the sleeping giant.

Fagradalsfjall produced more than 1 million square metres of lava, with some plumes soaring 90m into the air.

While the volcano had been dormant for 6000 years, the eruption was also the first in Iceland’s Reykjanes Peninsula for 781 years.

Iceland’s prime minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir previously told locals to stay away from the volcano.

“A volcanic eruption has begun in Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula,” she tweeted.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and as of now it is not considered a threat to surrounding towns.

“We ask people to keep away from the immediate area and stay safe.”

The site was initially blocked off to tourists, but as of Saturday, people were allowed to venture up towards the spewing volcano.

Pictures showed people smiling and posing near the dangerous mountain as it spat out hot ash and burning lava.

Ulvar Kari Johannsson, 21, described the sights and smells at the erupting mountain.

“It’s absolutely breathtaking,” he said.

“It smells pretty bad. For me what was surprising was the colours of the orange – much, much deeper than what one would expect.”

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office, the eruptive fissure – the vent where the lava comes out – is 500-700m long.