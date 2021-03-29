GUYANA: Man stabbed to death by drinking buddy

Thirty-four-year-old Floyd Mc Garrell, a driver of Tuschen, Wrong Turn Squatting Area, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), was killed on Sunday while he was drinking with a group of friends.

Reports are that the man was stabbed at about 04:45h at Back Street Tuschen Squatting Area, EBE.

According to Police, at about 02:00h on Sunday, Mc Garrell was consuming alcohol with the suspect and two other friends opposite his home.

The man left his friends and went home for a while after which he left home telling his reputed wife that he would be back soon.

Mc Garrell then went and continued imbibing alcohol with his friends, the woman reported.

His reputed wife, Natasha Dass, said she heard an argument erupt between her reputed husband and his friends.

As a result, she went to where the men were drinking and met her husband and the suspect in a heated argument, she reported to Police.

The woman said the suspect allegedly dealt her husband a cuff to his face followed by a stab to his abdomen with a pair of scissors.

According to the woman, the man who stabbed her reputed husband ran away following the incident.

Mc Garrell was assisted home, after which Dass went to a neighbour for assistance to take him to the hospital.

She said by the time she returned from the neighbour’s house, she found her husband in a motionless state.

She then raised an alarm and reported the matter to Leonora Police Station.

Several persons were questioned in the area and checks were also made for the 41-year-old suspect, who is also of Tuschen, and he was later arrested. Mc Garrell’s body was then taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are awaiting a post-mortem examination as investigations continue.

