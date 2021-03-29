Coronavirus Cases Continue To Increase Around The World

CNN: About 143 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the US, but states are still seeing worrying increases in cases.

More than two dozen states are reporting at least a 10% case increase compared to the previous week, and it is likely due to lax safety measures and surges of spring break crowds.

In a CNN documentary, Dr. Deborah Birx said after the first surge of coronavirus in the US, the following waves of deaths “could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.”

Her admissions, and the observations of other prominent coronavirus authorities, cast a new harsh light on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.