Multiple Aftershocks Recorded East Of Leewards Following M6.0 Earthquake

At 12:51 AM Friday 26th March 2021, a strong magnitude 6.0 (Mt) earthquake struck northeast of Guadeloupe, jolting islands as far west as Puerto Rico to as far south as St. Lucia.

The quake was located at 60.75°W and 16.70°N, approximately 101 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 130 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda and 171 km NE of Roseau, Dominica.

The event was located at a preliminary depth of 10.0 Kilometers. No damage nor injuries were reported across the Leewards but shaking up to 15 seconds occurred.

Over the last 72 hours, the French Central Seismological Office (BCSF-RéNaSS) has detected at least 13 aftershocks in the area over magnitude 2.0. Based on BCSF-RéNaSS data, 9 quakes were between magnitude 2.0 and 3.0, 4 quakes were between magnitude 3.0 and 4.0, and one event, occurring at 9:19 AM Friday 26th March 2021 registered a magnitude 5.0 (MLv).

According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), the authority for seismic and volcanological information in the Eastern Caribbean, this aftershock registered at a light magnitude 4.9 (Mt).

The quake was preliminarily located at 60.77°W and 16.62°N, approximately 94 km NE of Point-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 131 km SE of Saint John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 162 km NE of Roseau, Dominica. The event was located at a preliminary depth of 10.0 Kilometers.

In the Lesser Antilles, Friday’s M6.0 earthquake was the largest seismic event since T&T’s M6.9 earthquake on August 21st, 2018 and the subsequent M6.0 aftershock on August 22nd, 2018.

Aftershocks are normal after a large earthquake and can continue for days, weeks, months and even years after the main shock.

