Discussions Being Held On A UK Farm Workers Program

Admin - March 28, 2021 at 20:34

Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar says a farmworkers program similar to which currently exists and which affords Vincentians the opportunity to work in Canada, maybe soon starting in the UK.

Caesar says that a number of persons in the cruise ship sector and local hospitality sector had been making the shift and applying to the Canadian fruit-picking program.

The UK fruit-picking program is in the works and is currently being discussed. The UK currently has a seasonal worker program for up to 6 months.

“There are some persons who worked on the cruise ships; there are some persons who had different jobs in the hospitality industry locally and because of the slowdown in that area, they have now applied to what you call the fruits picking program, the program in Canada,” Caesar said.

Caesar said the discussion is still in its early stages, but they have started a discussion with the UK for a similar program and the departments of labour and foreign affairs, they are working out several possible arrangements that can take place to ensure that persons get this opportunity to work overseas, not only in Canada but also in the United Kingdom.

