105 Shelters Prepared For Possible Eruption Of La Soufriere Volcano

(NEWS784) – 105 emergency shelters have been identified across St Vincent. These shelters would be used to house evacuees as St Vincent prepares for a possible eruption of the La Soufriere Volcano.
Evacuees would come from Fancy to Georgetown on the North-Western corridor and Fitz Hughes to Coulls Hil on the North-Eastern corridor of mainland St Vincent.
It is expected that some 20,000 persons would be evacuated in the event of an explosive eruption.
South Central Windward
North Union Secondary School
New Grounds Primary School
Streams of Power Church – San Souci
South Central Windward Learning Resource Centre
Diamonds Government School
Greggs Government School
Lowmans Windward Anglican School
Lauders Primary School
South Windward
New Prospect Primary School (Simon)
Adelphi Secondary School
New Creation Baptist Church –Peruvian Vale
Biabou Church of Christ
Biabou Methodist Church
Biabou Methodist School
South Windward Learning Resource Center
Yambou Seventh Day Adventist Church
Argyle Primary School
Calder Seventh Day Adventist Church
Calder Primary School
Clair Dacon Secondary School- Stubbs
Mount Coke Methodist Church – Stubbs
Stubbs Seventh Day Adventist Church
East St. George
Apostolic Assemblies – Diamond
Diamond Deliverance Assembly – Diamond
Moriah S.D.A. Church & Development Centre – Belvedere
Brighton Methodist School
Baptist Bible College of the Caribbean – Ratho Mill
Calliaqua Anglican School (Old and New Building)
Calliaqua Town Hall (Upstairs)
Paul Parish Hall – Calliaqua
Fair Hall Primary School
Glen Seventh Day Adventist Church
Belmont Government School
West St. George
Dauphine Community Centre
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses – Belair
West St. George Secondary School – Belair
Belair Government School
Gomea Methodist Church and Pre School
Theresa’s Roman Catholic Church – Gomea
Doris McKie Learning Resource Centre – Cane Hall
Dorsetshire Hill Evangelical Church
Dorsetshire Hill Government School
Marriaqua
Kingdom Life Tabernacle – Mesopotamia
Marriaqua Government School
Emmanuel High School – Mesopotamia
Streams of Power Church – Carrierre
International Pentecostal Assembly -Richland Park
Richland Park Government School
Richland Park SDA Church
Cane End Government School
John’s Roman Catholic Church – Cane End
Evesham Learning Resource Centre
Evesham Methodist Church
Evesham SDA Church
Kingstown
The Church of the Ascension (Sion Hill Anglican Church)
Sion Hill Government School
Faith Evangelistic Outreach Church – Sion Hill
Gospel Hall Church – Kingstown
Kingstown Preparatory School
W. Prescott Primary School
Intermediate High School
Girls High School
Vincent Grammar School
Thomas Saunders Secondary School
Joseph’s Convent – Kingstown
Bishops College Kingstown – Paul’s Avenue
Kingstown Government School – Stoney Ground
Kingstown Anglican School
New Testament Church of God – Wilson Hill
Faith Temple Church – New Montrose
Lodge Village Government School
New Testament Church of God- Lodge Village
P. Eustace Memorial School – Edinboro
Fundamental Bible Church – Gibson Corner
Redemption Sharpes Community Centre – Redemption Sharpes
Church of God Worldwide Mission Pentecostal – Redemption Sharpes
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Kingstown Park
South Leeward
Lowmans Leeward Anglican Primary School
Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Campden Park
Campden Park Community Centre
Campden Park Community Baptist Church
Wesleyan Holiness Church – Campden Park
Bethel Secondary School – Campden Park
South Leeward Learning Resource Centre – Questelles
Apostolic Faith Mission Church – Questelles
Questelles Government School
Clare Valley Community Centre
Seventh Day Adventist Church – Clare Valley
Rillan Hill Roman Catholic Church
Rillan Hill Community Centre
Buccament Government School – Dubois
Paradise Seventh Day Adventist Church – Vermont
Vermont Community Centre
Central Leeward
Golden Years Centre – Buccament
Buccament Bay Secondary School
Layou Government School
Layou Grace and Truth Hall Campsite
Central Leeward Secondary School – Peters Hope
Barrouallie Government School
Barrouallie Technical Institute
Barrouallie Anglican School
Barrouallie Evangelical Church
Barrouallie Learning Resource Centre
Grace and Truth Church – Barrouallie
Kingdom Life Ministries –Keartons, Barrouallie
Emergency Shelters in the Grenadines will be used as necessary.
ASSEMBLY POINTS FOR RED ZONE AND ORANGE ZONE COMMUNITIES
Community Assembly Points
North Leeward
Chateaubelair ● Mission Corner/ Centre Road Junction
Chateaubelair Playing field
Fitz Hughes Fitz Hughes Government School
Petit Bordel Petit Bordel Playing Field
Rose Bank Rose Bank Community Centre
Rose Hall Works (Three Junction Road)
Troumaca Crossroads (at the Troumaca Primary School)
Westwood/Coulls Coulls Methodist Church Yard
Richmond /Richmond Vale Academy Gap
North Windward
Fancy Fancy Playing Field (near clinic)
Owia ● Owia Fisheries Complex
Junction leading to Fancy
Police station Gap
Point Barry’s Bar
Sandy Bay ● Miller Junction (Gap before the Sandy Bay Police
Station) – (Bottom Middle street to Bottom Gap)
Old Primary School Yard
London Playing Field – (London, Noel)
Peter Ballantyne Church
Police station – (Backstreet and Top Middle Street)
Be-Sah Junction – (Old Sandy Bay)
Esford Junction – (Sion Hill)
Overland Area near Overland Clinic
Magum Mrs. Smith shop at the Junction
Tourama Old school in Tourama
Orange Hill Near the Orange Hill Chinese Institute
Georgetown ● Old Playing Field – (Cobo town, Brownstown,
Georgetown proper)
Chilli Playing Field – (Caratal, Chilli & Rose net)
Berean Baptist Church – (Mt Bentick, Caratal & Spring Village)
Langley Park School – (Langley Park proper, Basin Hole)
Basin Hole Bridge – Langley park
Dickson Methodist School – Dickson
Spring Junction/Gap – Spring Village
Valley Bridge Obrien’s Valley – (Obrien’s Valley,
Perseverance, New village)
Old Chapman’s School – (New village in chapman’s, NEMO relocated housing area)
Evelyn shop – Chapmans
Black Point Entrance – (Mt Young above the gas station)
Byera ● Byera Junction at Uncle Toad
Slim Boy Gap
Old School at Byera
Chester Cottage Unity Square Junction (Junction at Samuel’s Bakery