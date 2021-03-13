Female Patient At Mental Health Dies From COVID-19- No New Cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today recorded the 9th COVID-19 death, a 63 year old female resident patient of the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre (MHRC). The diabetic patient with a chronic psychiatric condition, tested positive for COVID-19 on February 27, 2021 and was transferred to the temporary isolation facility.

On March 8th the patient was admitted to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital COVID-19 Ward with COVID-19 Pneumonia and uncontrolled diabetes. She became progressively worse requiring ventilation on March 10, 2021 and succumbed today March 13 at 7:50 pm from respiratory failure.

There were no (0) new positive case from one hundred and eleven (111) samples received and processed on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Two (2) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and twenty-nine (1129). Five hundred and forty-two (542) cases remain active and nine (9) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, six hundred and eighty (1680) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will be open from 9:00 am on Tuesday March 16, 2021.