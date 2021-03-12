Thailand suspends AstraZeneca vaccine because of ‘adverse symptoms’

(Times Of India) – Thailand on Friday suspended the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine following a ban in several European countries over reports of severe or fatal blood clots in vaccinated people.

The country’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and some Cabinet members were scheduled to be vaccinated on Friday morning, but the plan was abruptly cancelled, according to the local daily Bangkok Post.

Some were set to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine, while others China’s Sinovac. All vaccinations were suspended.

This came after a number of countries, including Denmark, Norway, Italy, Austria and Bulgaria suspended the use of the jab.

The doses of AstraZeneca vaccine delivered to Thailand was not part of the controversial batch, the daily quoted Prof Dr. Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University as saying.

He added that the investigation has been launched and if the vaccine is cleared, the government will resume the inoculations.