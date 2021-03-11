Unstable Conditions Approaching SVG, More Rain Ahead

Isolated showers are likely across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) tonight and a film of haze may be noticeable during Friday.

Increasing cloudiness can be expected by evening; as unstable conditions approach our islands. Periods of light rain and occasional moderate showers are likely across SVG over the weekend, with slightly hazy conditions by late Saturday.

Moderate to fresh (20 – 35 km/h) north-easterly trades could become gentle (near 15 km/h) at times, with an east south-easterly direction by Sunday.

Moderate sea-conditions, with north-easterly swells are across our islands; near 1.5 m on western coasts and up to 2.5 m on eastern coasts… Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should continue to exercise caution for above normal sea-swells...Gradual fall in swell heights can be expected by Friday afternoon; becoming slight to moderate by Saturday evening and ranging 0.6 to 1.2m on western coasts and up to 1.8 m on eastern coasts.