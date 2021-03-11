St. Vincent And The Grenadines Today Reported No (0) New COVID Cases

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported no (0) new positive cases from two hundred and ninety-nine (299) samples received and processed on Wednesday March 10, 2021.

Six (6) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and twenty (1120).

Five hundred and forty-six (546) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, six hundred and seventy-four (1674) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will continue be open from 9:00 am on Thursday March 11, 2021 and will continue to Saturday March 13, 2021.