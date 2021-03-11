Schools Across SVG Expected To Be Reopened On April 12th

The Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation wishes to inform the public that in anticipation of the reopening of schools, with a conditional date of April 12, 2021 all teachers will be required to return to their respective schools for the period March 17 – 19, 2021 from 9:00 am 3:00 pm.

The primary concern of the Ministry of Education is for students and teachers to operate in a conducive environment, where all students are able to experience the benefits of quality education. The period March 17-19, 2021 will be used for professional development purposes and consultation on the evolving protocols for the anticipated school term.

Within this focus on health and safety, the Ministry of Health and the Environment has accordingly agreed to deploy teams to all schools to facilitate the vaccination of teachers during the professional development period. All teachers are encouraged to vaccinate in an effort to mitigate against the pandemic.

The Ministry of Education will be guided by the Ministry of Health and the adherence to the science of the management of COVID-19 on the reopening of schools. Let us continue to work as one people to overcome and rise above the challenges of COVID-19.