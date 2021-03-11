Police Investigating The Sudden Death Of Sandra Sam

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Sandra Sam, 61 years old Domestic of Greiggs. Sam’s partly decomposed body was discovered lying on the floor of her home on 10.3.2021

According to investigations, the deceased was not seen for a few days. On 10.3.2021, neighbours smelt a foul odour coming from the direction of the deceased homed.

As a result, the police were alerted. The police visited the scene and discovered the partly decomposed body of Ms. Sam. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Further investigations revealed that the deceased was suffering from a terminal illness. No foul play is suspected in her death.