You Are Here Home News Police Investigating The Sudden Death Of Sandra Sam

Police Investigating The Sudden Death Of Sandra Sam

Admin - Thursday, 11, March 2021 at 19:55

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Sandra Sam, 61 years old Domestic of Greiggs. Sam’s partly decomposed body was discovered lying on the floor of her home on 10.3.2021

According to investigations, the deceased was not seen for a few days. On 10.3.2021, neighbours smelt a foul odour coming from the direction of the deceased homed.

As a result, the police were alerted. The police visited the scene and discovered the partly decomposed body of Ms. Sam. She was later pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

Further investigations revealed that the deceased was suffering from a terminal illness. No foul play is suspected in her death.

Related Posts

SVG Observes World Kidney Day

Police Investigating The Death Of Camarlay Troae Of Spring Village

ISSACHER SIMMONS Wanted By Police

Police searching for Edwin Caine

Statement On The Passing Of Bertram Commissiong Q.C

Fogging Schedule – March 8th- 11th 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *