Police Investigating The Death Of Camarlay Troae Of Spring Village

POLICE REPORT

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Camarlay Troae, a 22 years old semi-lunatic of Spring Village.

According to investigations, some unknown person(s) with malice aforethought caused the death of Troae by allegedly stabbing him about his body with a sharp object. The incident occurred at Spring Village between 08.03.2021 and 10.03.2021.

A post mortem examination is to be conducted on the body to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Troae’s death marks the 6th homicide recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 2021.

Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1-784-456-1339;