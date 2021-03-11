You Are Here Home National Pandemic Anniversary: SVG’s Total Cases Amount To 1647, 8 Deaths

Pandemic Anniversary: SVG’s Total Cases Amount To 1647, 8 Deaths

Admin - Thursday, 11, March 2021 at 17:32

On the one -year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic, St Vincent and the Grenadines reported 8 COVID-19 deaths and 4 new cases on Wednesday.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic.

Since then, some businesses have closed, masks are worn, social distancing is the new normal and large gatherings have ceased to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s where St Vincent and the Grenadines is at one year later:

Total Cases Reported:

One thousand, six hundred and seventy-four (1674) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

Active cases

552 remain active as of Wednesday 10th March 2021

Recoveries

Eleven hundred and fourteen (1114) as of 10th March

Vaccines:

Over 6000 persons have been vaccinated.

Lab Tests:

As of March 9th, 37,714 people have been tested.

Deaths:

As of 11th March, 2021 8th deaths have been reported in St Vincent.

