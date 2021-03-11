NIS Golden Years Activity Center Receives Donation From Vincy Diaspora In Canada

On Tuesday 9th March, 2021, the National Insurance Services Golden Years Activity Centers here in SVG received 100 chairs and sofas from the Vincentian Diaspora in Toronto, Canada.

The donation was made through the SVG Consulate in Toronto, Canada under the auspices of Mr. Fitzgerald Huggins.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, The Hon. Senator Keisal Peters, handed over the items to Ms. Joy Matthews, Manager of the National Insurance Services Golden Years Activity Centers.

The items are valued at approximately CAN$25,000.00. The Donors who wish to remain anonymous also donated 35 mattresses to be distributed by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, 10 wheelchairs consigned to the Office of the Prime Minister at a value of CAN$9,000.00 and 1 keyboard to be handed over to the South Rivers Methodist School.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade on behalf of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, thanks to the Vincentian Diaspora in Canada for its generous donation in giving back to this country.

PRESS RELEASE