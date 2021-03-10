Water samples from Wallibou hot springs dispatched to US for analysis

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 40 MARCH 10, 2021 8:00 PM

Over the weekend the monitoring team did a walk through along the west coast downwind of the volcano to test for volcanic gas.

Measurements of carbon dioxide in the soil was also done along the lower parts of the western sides of the volcano.

Training of local volunteers in seismic data processing will continue on Thursday and Friday.

Measurements to the Electronic Distance Measurement (EDM reflector) at the top the volcano is done with the support of the Lands & Surveys Department.

Satellite images of the crater from Sunday 7thMarch, 2021 indicated that the dome continues to grow.

No clear ground deformation signals have been obtained from the cGPS network.

No sulphur dioxide was detected during the investigation done by boat along the west (Leeward) coast.

The processing of data collected from the Wallibou hot springs during last week indicated that there is no magmatic signature in the gases detected. The water samples have been dispatched to the United States for analysis.

The gas coming from the dome has caused damage to vegetation in the hillside areas on the south-western sides of the volcano. The gases within the plume are more acidic and can cause respiratory harm to human beings and have the potential to render one unconscious. The gases can also have a corrosive effect on skin and eyes, even with short exposure.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufrière.