SVG Records Four New COVID-19 Cases

Admin - Wednesday, 10, March 2021 at 22:57

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported four (4) new positive cases from eighty-five (85) samples received and processed on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4.7%.

Seven (7) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and fourteen (1114). Five hundred and fifty-two (552) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and seventy-four (1674) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The walk-in Vaccination Site at Victoria Park will continue to be open from 9:00 am on Thursday, March 11, 2021, and will continue to Saturday, March 13, 2021.

