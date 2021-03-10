You Are Here Home News Statement On The Passing Of Bertram Commissiong Q.C

Statement On The Passing Of Bertram Commissiong Q.C

Statement From The New Democratic Party: We note with deep sadness the death of Mr Bertram Commissiong Q.C, a leading member of the legal profession in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Caribbean.

Mr Commissiong passed away on Monday 8th March 2021.

He was a well-respected lawyer and defender of the legal and political rights of fellow Vincentians and a close friend and valued supporter of the New Democratic Party. He will be truly missed.

We extend our sympathy and love to his family. May God comfort them and receive our friend into his arms.

May his soul rest in peace.

 

