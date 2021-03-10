Queen will personally call Prince Harry, Meghan for peace talks

(Nzherald) – Prince Harry and Meghan’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah left the royal family shocked at the hefty allegations – and now the Queen is taking charge of the fallout.

With senior royals still “reeling” following allegations of racism, bullying and being dismissive of mental health, the Queen has issued a “three-line whip” to prevent staff from discussing the matter publicly.

Daily Mail royal insiders have said the Queen has now taken the step of reaching out to Harry and Meghan personally in a bid to cool tensions between parties.

While Harry and Meghan were informed of Buckingham Palace’s statement over the interview, it was done through officials.

Now, the Queen is expected to personally call the couple over the phone in the next few days.

Harry’s father Prince Charles is believed to be deeply concerned after his son said he felt “let down” by his father who refused to take his calls following their dramatic royal exit.

A royal source told Britain’s Evening Standard that the racism claims are of particular pain to Prince Charles.

“It goes against everything the Prince of Wales believes in,” shared the source. “He believes diversity is the strength of our society.”

The royal source also reveals that “this incendiary interview has caused pain and division. Trust is an issue”.

Harry also accused an unnamed member of his family of racism and said the lack of support he and his wife received from the other royals was behind their decision to quit the UK.

Daily Mail royal insiders say Prince William will find the interview a tough pill to swallow given Meghan accused Kate of making her cry.

William and Kate have previously campaigned on the mental health issue, so Meghan’s claims she was driven to contemplate suicide over how she was treated by the royal family will be alarming.

Despite numerous allegations, Harry and Meghan painted the Queen in a favourable light, saying she made attempts to make Meghan feel welcomed and says their relationship with her is still strong.

They insist they hadn’t blindsided the Queen and says they have too much respect for Harry’s “colonel in chief”.

Harry told Oprah to make clear in publicity for the show that the unidentified family member who Meghan claims expressed “concern” about how “dark” their child would be was neither of his grandparents.

Following the interview, the Queen released a statement writing: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.

“While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

The fallout has now landed with the Queen, who will work to “detoxify” the situation.

“It is difficult to underestimate how shell-shocked everyone is by what has happened,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“People are literally reeling from what has happened and some staff would dearly love to publicly rebut some of what has been said about them.

“But the Queen has taken a very measured, sensible approach. She is leading by example. This is a matter for her and the family to deal with.”

The palace is hoping things will start to move in the right direction once the Queen has personally spoken to Harry and Meghan.