Police searching for Edwin Caine

Address: Lowmans Hill, South Rivers​​ Complexion: Dark ​​

Occupation:​ Mason​​​

Build: Medium

Height: 5’ 7” ​​

Chin: Round

Lips:​ Thick

Nose: Large

Eyes:​ Brown

Hair: Dreadlocks

Face: Oval

​​​​​

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into a series of reported Burglaries within the South Central Division, where the subject is a person of interest.

Subject is a Vincentian National.

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at Telephone number 1784-456–1339 or 457-1211 ext. 217 or Officer in charge South Central Division at 1784-458-4200.

Calls would be treated confidentially.