On Harry & Meghan Gonsalves says: “Let The Ball Go To The Wicketkeeper”

(By Ernesto Cooke) – Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has voiced his opinion on the recent Megan and Harry interview.

Gonsalves said he was asked about it by many persons, and the simple answer is that he did not watch it.

At the particular period, the prime minister opted to watch a classic movie that was appropriately titled “Last Train From Gun Hill”.

Gonsalves said if you look at the western media, or elsewhere there is a lot of preoccupation with the interview.

He says all of the persons involved are of worth and merit, but he has COVID, Vaccines and Jobs to handle.

“You know the old cricket masters tell you, and you watch them play, when a ball is moving outside of the off-stump going towards slips, you just pad up and let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper”.

And that’s it, Gonsalves said.

Gonsalves said everyone knows he campaigned in 2009, with respect to her majesty, for a homegrown non-executive president.

However, there was non-acceptance; I respected the democratic verdict and moved on, Gonsalves said.

Further Reading From International Wire Service

There was one clear thread throughout Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s dynamic interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night: They believe they were driven from the royal family because of racism.

It was explicit in perhaps the most shocking allegation: that a member of the royal family came to Harry while Markle was pregnant with their son Archie with “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he was born.” Meghan is American and identifies as biracial.

But it was also implicit throughout the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s account of why they fled the royal life—and Prince Harry’s home country—to live in a more private setting in Southern California.

Markle said that she was shocked to learn that Archie, the first mixed-race great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, would not be given the title of a prince—and would also be denied security protection, something that concerned Markle given the racist harassment she and her family have received since becoming a royal.