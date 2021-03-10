Myanmar coup: ‘We were told to shoot protesters’, say police who fled

“We feel that it was wrong for the military to overthrow an elected government.”

Ever since the Myanmar military, known as the Tatmadaw, seized power on 1 February, thousands of pro-democracy protesters have taken to the streets.

Security forces have been accused of killing more than 50 people.

Naing, who is a low-ranking officer from a town in the west of the country, says protests in his area began to escalate at the end of February.

He says he ran, after refusing twice to fire at demonstrators.

“I told my boss I couldn’t do that, and that I was going to side with the people.

“The military is edgy. They are becoming more and more brutal.”

As we speak, Naing pulls out his phone to show me photos of the family he left behind – a wife, and two daughters aged just five and six months.