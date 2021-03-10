You Are Here Home News ISSACHER SIMMONS Wanted By Police

ISSACHER SIMMONS Wanted By Police

Admin - Wednesday, 10, March 2021 at 16:39

Address: Belvedere/Prospect       

Complexion:       Dark                                                                                           

Occupation:     Labourer                     

Build:                  Medium   

Height:               5’ 11”                                

 Chin:                    Round

Lips:                 Thick                                                     

 Nose:                    Large      

Eyes:                 Brown                                                     

Hair:                     Negroid

Face:                   Oval        

           

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is carrying out investigations into a series of reported Burglaries within the South Central Division, where the subject is a person of interest.

 

Subject is a Vincentian National.

 

The Police is soliciting your assistance in locating the subject. If seen, please contact any police station or the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crimes at Telephone number 1784-456-1339 or 457-1211 ext. 217 or Officer in charge South Central Division at 1784-458-4200.

 

Calls would be treated confidentially.

 

 

