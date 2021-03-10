COVID-19: Over 10,000 Saint Lucians Vaccinated

Over 10,000 Saint Lucians had received COVID-19 vaccines as of Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet posted on his official Facebook page that the actual figure was 10,437.

He said he was encouraged by the way people have participated in the vaccine campaign so far.

“Thank you to the Frontliners for their continuous dedication, leading the charge in this battle against the pandemic,” said.

“My sincerest gratitude also goes out to the thousands of Saint Lucians who continue to join in daily to help us take the fight to COVID,” the PM wrote.

He declared that they are truly patriots.