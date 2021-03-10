Biden Reviews Sanctions On Cuba, Policy Change Not A Priority

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will review Cuba’s inclusion in the terrorist list carried out by Donald Trump. Still, an immediate change of policy towards the Caribbean island is not among its priority, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

“A Cuba policy shift is not currently among President Biden’s top priorities,” the White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters. This, as pressure grows within the U.S. Congress to resume the Obama-era exchange canceled by Trump and to lift the 59 years blockade.

“We are committed to making human rights a core pillar of our U.S. policy, and we are committed to carefully reviewing policy decisions made in the prior administration, including the decision to designate Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism,” the official added.

On March 3, 80 Democratic senators ask Biden to lift sanctions impose upon Cuba by Trump. According to the letter, the lawmakers propose a “more comprehensive effort to deepen the commitment and normalization, which includes restarting the diplomatic commitment directly with the Cuban Government, both at higher levels and through the reorganization of the Embassies in the two countries.”

TELESUR