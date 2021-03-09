St Lucia Records Its 46th Death Due To COVID -19

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health and Wellness late Sunday, March 7, 2021, received confirmation of 5 new cases of COVID -19 from the Ezra Long Laboratory from a batch of 66 samples.

The five individuals were assessed and tested for COVID-19 at various community respiratory clinics.

In -keeping with the national COVID-19 testing protocol, they were placed in home quarantine by healthcare practitioners awaiting the return of their test results.

The new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 3871.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 3 individuals bringing the total number of active cases in country to date to 255.

At present, two of the active cases are requiring critical care at the Respiratory Hospital.

The Ministry of Health also received a report of one COVID-19 related death bringing the total number of deaths in country to 46.

Death #46 is a 71 year old male from the Vieux -Fort district with underlying medical illnesses.

The individual passed away whilst in care.