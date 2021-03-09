You Are Here Home Weather Showers Forecast For Tonight, With More Ahead For The Weekend

Showers Forecast For Tonight, With More Ahead For The Weekend

Admin - Tuesday, 9, March 2021 at 17:10

Occasional cloudy skies and a few showers are forecast for tonight, and Wednesday morning, with mostly fair conditions forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

An increase in cloudy conditions is likely around Thursday with showers possible on Friday mainly over the Southern Grenadines, spreading to the mainland by late evening.

An east northeast to east (ENE-E) wind flow approximately 25km/h-35km/h will blow across SVG during the next 72 hours becoming east-south-east (ESE) around Friday night.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters tonight, with swells peaking at 1.0m on the western coasts, and 2.0m on the eastern coasts. A deterioration will take place from Wednesday with swells peaking at about 1.5m on the western coasts and 2.5m on the eastern coasts. 

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution during this time. An improvement will first take place along the western coasts on Thursday and then the eastern coasts by Friday.  In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.

