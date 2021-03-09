You Are Here Home National Seven New COVID-19 Cases Recorded, 555 Remain Active,1107 Recoveries

Seven New COVID-19 Cases Recorded, 555 Remain Active,1107 Recoveries

Admin - Tuesday, 9, March 2021 at 21:59

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported seven (7) new positive cases from one hundred and seventy-five (175) samples received and processed on Monday March 8, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4%.

Seven (7) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and seven (1107). Five hundred and fifty-five (555) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and seventy (1670) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will once again be open from 9:00 am on Monday March 8, 2021 and will continue to Saturday March 13, 2021.

Related Posts

Minister urges tourism sector workers to get vaccinated

Body Of 84yro Barrouallie Man Found Floating Off Young Island

Gonsalves Among Leaders Praised By CARPHA In Covid-19 Fight

La Soufriere Gases More Acidic, Can Cause Asphyxiation, Corrosive Effect On Skin

No New COVID Cases Recorded In SVG For A Second Day

NTRC Will Help Up To 1000 Students With Free DATA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *