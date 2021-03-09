Seven New COVID-19 Cases Recorded, 555 Remain Active,1107 Recoveries

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported seven (7) new positive cases from one hundred and seventy-five (175) samples received and processed on Monday March 8, 2021, resulting in a positivity rate of 4%.

Seven (7) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred and seven (1107). Five hundred and fifty-five (555) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died.

One thousand, six hundred and seventy (1670) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will once again be open from 9:00 am on Monday March 8, 2021 and will continue to Saturday March 13, 2021.