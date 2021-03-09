You Are Here Home World Nun blocks Myanmar security forces from shooting protesters

Tuesday, 9, March 2021

A nun seen walking toward the police and begging them not to shoot has been hailed as a hero in Myanmar.

Footage filmed by the Myitkyina News Journal on Feb. 28 showed a nun — whom local media identified as Sister Ann Roza — begging for police not to fire. She was later photographed on her knees, stopping the police from advancing.

The nun told Myitkyina News Journal that she decided to risk her life for Myanmar’s citizens. “I can feel pain in my heart when protesters get hurt,” she said. “I can’t stand seeing them in pain.”

More than 50 people have been killed since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, according to the United Nations.

