Close to 30,000 bags of sugar from Guyana earmarked for Caricom

Blairmont Estate alone will account for 30,000 bags of sugar exported to the Caribbean Community, with the first shipment leaving this week, as the estate aims to become a profit centre for the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

According to a statement from the Blairmont estate, it is currently producing 29,000 bags of sugar packaged for the Caribbean Community (Caricom) market. The first shipment of 6000 bags leaves for Trinidad sometime this week.

“We are also packaging 5kg sugar for the Caricom markets and will commence packaging 1kg and 2kg sugar by the 20th of March when materials for those packaging sizes will be available. Bulk sugar has to be in our review mirror, the Estate is aiming to produce not more than 10% of its total sugar production as raw bulk sugar.”

“Finally, Blairmont Estate is engineering itself to become one of GuySuCo’s profit centres. The Corporation and its stakeholders will be investing heavily in Blairmont and these investments will see Blaimont Estate maximising its production of bag and package sugar,” they said in their statement.

INEWS GUYANA