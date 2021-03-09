Body Of 84yro Barrouallie Man Found Floating Off Young Island

POLICE REPORT

On Tuesday 9th March 2021 about 08:45 a.m. Officers stationed at St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) Coast Guard Service in Calliaqua received a report of what appeared to be a body floating offshore in the waters at Villa.

The SVG Coast Guard Service responded and retrieved the unresponsive body from the water in the vicinity off Young Island and Rock Fort.

The body was later identified as Mr. Lorraine St. Clair Williams, an 84-year-old resident of Barrouallie.

At the time of the discovery, William was wearing a black and grey T-Shirt; and a purple, grey, white, and black short pants.

The body was taken to the Coast Guard Base at Calliaqua, where it was pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer.

Investigations are ongoing.