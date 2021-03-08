SVG To Benefit From CIBC US 500K Donation For Vaccination Programmes

Chief executive officer of CIBC and chair of the foundation Colette Delaney in announcing the donation said, “vaccination remains one of the key weapons in the arsenal against COVID-19 and we are delighted to assist governments and public health officials in ensuring that everyone who wants the vaccine can have access to it”.

She said the global community and medical experts have made great strides in the past year in response to the COVID-19 virus and they noted that an effective vaccine was “critical to protect individuals, families and communities and re-open our economies”.

The CEO noted that public health officials “advise that as many people as possible must be vaccinated to achieve a level of immunity that makes the spread of the virus from person to person unlikely. As a result, the whole community becomes protected – not just those who are immune”.

Delaney praised the “brave men and women working on the frontlines all across the region to stem the spread of the disease and now who are ensuring the smooth roll out of mass vaccination campaigns”.

She also praised the staff of the bank many of whom remain on the frontlines as well ensuring that clients and customers continue to have access to banking services even under very difficult circumstances.

This latest assistance to aid the COVID-19 fight in the region follows the bank’s donation last March of USD $250 000 spread across its 16-member regional footprint to assist health officials in purchasing testing supplies, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other supplies.