SVG Seismic Station Picked Up Waves From Earthquakes 8,560 Miles Away

As the monitoring of effusive eruptions at La Soufriere volcano continues, the Strangest thing occurred.

“Strange what gets in the way” – that was the thought of resident volcano-seismologist Mr Roderick Stewart when he noted that seismic stations on St. Vincent picked up the waves generated from the three significant earthquakes North of New Zealand.

Last Friday, a tsunami warning was issued for several regions following three large offshore earthquakes.

The first quake, a magnitude 7.1 at East Cape, was felt by more than 52,000 people.

It was then followed by two more quakes hours later in the Kermadec Islands Region.

Those quakes measured 7.4-magnitude and 8.1-magnitude.

Stewart said they could pick up the waves due to the well-known characteristics of signals from distant earthquakes and are relatively easy to see.

On Saturday, another major earthquake struck off the coast of New Zealand, a day after three large earthquakes shook the country.

The 6.1-magnitude quake struck 140km east of Te Araroa, off the North Island, at a depth of 33km on Saturday afternoon.

More than 1,000 felt the shake, most of whom reported weak tremors, according to GeoNet.

There have been upgrades to monitoring equipment around SVG since a new dome formed at La Soufriere.

A new seismic station was constructed at the National Parks Interpretation Centre at Bamboo Range, on the eastern side of the volcano is operational.

The streaming of data from this into the Seismic Research Centre (SRC) began on March 01, 2021.

A new continuous Global Positioning System(GPS) monitoring station was installed at a Fancy monument.

Work is continuing at the Belmont Observatory on the installation of the seismic data acquisition system.