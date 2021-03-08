SVG Adventist Youth Ministries To Host “Appreci_Love” For Frontline Workers

AYMAC to host “Appreci_Love”

Nothing tends more to promote the health of the body and of the soul than does a spirit of gratitude and praise. In keeping with this ideology, the Adventist Youth Ministries Advisory Council (AYMAC) will, during the month of March, pause to say thank you to our healthcare workers who have gone above and beyond to keep citizens, residents and visitors to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines safe.

Every year in the month of March, Seventh-Day Adventist young people across the globe unite in various community outreach projects as part of their Global Youth Day Initiative. This year, on March 20th, Global Youth Day is being held under the theme “Reaching out: cultures, colours, communities.” Coincidentally, the month of March is also the anniversary of the first reported case of the novel COVID-19 virus in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Our lives have not been the same since and one year later, our small island developing state continues to grapple with a worsening global economy, the death of 8 citizens with some 1645 being infected by the virus and counting. However daunting this might seem, our confidence in God and gratitude to our frontline workers remain unshakeable.

They, like the Global Youth Day philosophy compels, are “the hands and feet of Jesus”. “Be the sermon” has encouraged these men and women to work a little longer and a little harder in the face of these trying and uncertain times. AYMAC will say thank you with fruit baskets and celebrate our capeless heroes with trips to the spa under the theme “Appreci_Love”.

This, we consider a simple gesture in recognition of hard work and sacrifice that can easily go unnoticed or unappreciated. We continue to encourage our youth leaders and other like-minded organizations to find meaningful ways of impacting their respective communities and doing our part to hasten the soon coming of Jesus. Love one another with brotherly affection. Outdo one another in showing honour – Romans 12:10.