Statement From Former Premier Of Bermuda Dr Ewart F. Brown

Former Premier of Bermuda Dr. the Hon Ewart F. Brown today announced that former President of the Court of Appeal, Sir Elliott Mottley, K.C.M.G., Q.C. LL.D, has joined Dr. Brown’s legal team.

Sir Elliott’s legal career spans over fifty years, including service as Attorney General of Bermuda from 1995 to 1998. He was appointed a member of the Court of Appeal of Belize in 1999, becoming President from 2004 until he resigned in 2010; he was a member of the Court of Appeal of the Cayman Islands from 2005 to 2015.

He served over 17 years on the Court of Appeal of the Turks & Caicos Islands with the last four years as its President. He retired from all judicial offices last year whereupon his judicial colleagues praised his wisdom and the soundness of his judgments.

He brings unparalleled experience combined with his deep commitment to the law. His knowledge and understanding of the Privy Council and the strength of his research skills are superlative.

Dr. Brown commented, “We are pleased to have Sir Elliott join our team in our quest for justice. It’s an honour to have the knowledge, wisdom and expertise of a legal giant in the person of Sir Elliott Mottley join in our fight against this unjust and unwarranted persecution.”

“His legal career is exceptional by any standard, with his having served in numerous jurisdictions culminating in tenure with various Courts of Appeal during which his decisions were instrumental in shaping the legal landscape of the Caribbean and beyond. Dr Brown concluded: “He is a seminal figure in his field who has agreed to lend his considerable weight of experience and skill to fight against a politically motivated 10-year, $10 million dollar witch-hunt.”

Sir Elliott joins Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Jerome Lynch, Q.C. of Trott & Duncan, in their quest to vindicate Dr. Brown from the egregious and specious accusations leveled against him.

QC Lynch said, “Sir Elliott’s retirement from the bench at the end of last year could not be more opportune for our team. He is one of the most distinguished jurists of our time, and I welcome having him by my side rather than appearing before him! He will be a considerable asset to us all.”