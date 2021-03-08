Slow Dome Growth, Another Gas Sample Taken From Wallibou Hot Springs

LA SOUFRIÈRE BULLETIN # 39 MARCH 08, 2021 8:00 PM

The monitoring team made a visit to the La Soufrière Volcano last week for visual observations and drone survey of the dome.

Another visit was made to the hot springs on the Wallibou River for water sampling, gas and temperature measurements.

Measurements were also undertaken of carbon dioxide in the soil along the Wallibou riverbed.

Clear weather conditions at the top of the volcano allowed for aerial photographs to be taken but no new volumes were obtained due to technical problems with the images.

Visual observations of the inside of the volcano during the visit confirmed that slow dome growth continues with the south-eastern front of the dome now in line with the pre-existing fumarole on the 1979 dome.

No new data is available on the gas coming from the volcano.

The ongoing outflow of magma onto the crater floor continues with periodic changes in the rate of dome growth.

The gas coming from the dome continues to cause damage to vegetation in the hill side areas on the south-western side of the volcano. These gases have become more acidic and have the capacity to cause respiratory harm to human beings which can result in unconsciousness and even asphyxiation. There can also be a corrosive effect on the skin and eyes, even with short exposure. It is imperative therefore, to avoid site seeing at the La Soufriere Volcano.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.

NEMO will continue to provide regular updates on all activities taking place at La Soufrière.