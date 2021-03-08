You Are Here Home National No New COVID Cases Recorded In SVG For A Second Day

No New COVID Cases Recorded In SVG For A Second Day

Admin - Monday, 8, March 2021 at 22:58

St. Vincent and the Grenadines today reported no new positive cases from forty-three (43) samples received and processed on Sunday March 7, 2021.

Seventy-three (73) persons were cleared bringing the number of total recoveries to eleven hundred (1100). Five hundred and fifty-five (555) cases remain active and eight (8) persons with COVID-19 have died. One thousand, six hundred and sixty-three (1663) cases of COVID-19 have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The public is urged to use a mask, sanitize, physically distance and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The walk-in Vaccination Site at the Victoria Park will once again be open from 9:00 am on Monday March 8, 2021 and will continue to Saturday March 13, 2021.

