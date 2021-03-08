New Team To Monitor Effusive Eruptions At La Soufriere Volcano

The effusive eruption, ongoing fumarolic activity, expansion of the new dome, and increased seismic activity continue at La Soufriere volcano on St Vincent and the Grenadines. The country remains on Orange Alert.

Kingstown-St Vincent

A new team has been assembled to monitor activities at St Vincent’s La Soufriere volcano as the effusive eruptions continue.

Mr Roderick Stewart and Ms TiVonne Howe have replaced lead scientist Dr Thomas Christopher .

Mr Stewart is a volcano-seismologist and is the new scientific team lead.

He has over 30 years of experience in the field and has worked on volcanoes in several countries and has served as Director of the Montserrat Volcano Observatory from 2012-2019.

Mr Stewart has been working and living in the Eastern Caribbean for more than a decade and studies seismic (earthquake) activity associated with volcanoes and how it relates to other data.

Ms Howe is a Dr Christopher’s student and is a 1st year PhD student at Lancaster University (UK) and has worked with the MVO as a research assistant for 3 years and most recently with the Montserrat Disaster Management Coordination Agency (DMCA).

CDEMA Coordinating Unit last week deployed Superintendent Sylvan McIntyre of Grenada to assist authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Superintendent McIntyre will spend six weeks supporting the national disaster office with the ongoing volcano crisis under the Regional Response Mechanism (RRM).

Superintendent McIntyre says he looks forward to a successful intervention as he represents the CARICOM Operational Support Team (COST) of CDEMA through his wealth of expertise.

The National Emergency Management Organisation is reminding the public that no evacuation order or notice has been issued.

NEMO continues to appeal to the public to desist from visiting the La Soufrière Volcano, especially going into the crater, since doing so is extremely dangerous.