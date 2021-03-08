Caribbean joins in Solidarity with Venezuela-Cuba in honoring Chávez

The Solidarity Group of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) brought together social and progressive movements from the Caribbean in the first Virtual Meeting: The peoples of the Caribbean in solidarity with Venezuela and Cuba to pay tribute to Commander Hugo Chávez, expressing their unconditional support for both nations and condemning the imperialist and criminal aggressions that they have faced for years.

On March 5th, on the 8th year since the passing Commander Hugo Chávez Frías, more than twenty spokesmen and spokeswomen of social and progressive movements from the Caribbean united in one voice to declare themselves permanently in the defense of the sovereignty and independence of the peoples of Bolívar and Martí.

The rally started with the opening remarks of the Vice-President of the Solidarity Group, Laura Stephens-Dublin, who expressed her joy at having 11 Caribbean countries come together to express their gratitude to the two nations who have always been at the services of the just causes of humanity.

Barbados’ Ambassador to CARICOM, David Commissioner expressed his solidarity with his “Caribbean sisters nations” and explained that Cuba and Venezuela share much in common, “both Caribbean nations are under a genocidal embargo” and urged people to read the United Nations report on the negative impact of the United States’ unilateral coercive measures against Venezuela “it is a detailed report of crimes against humanity, which occurs right here in the Caribbean, in front of our own eyes”. Commissiong pointed out that one cannot speak about Commander Chávez without remembering Commander Fidel Castro “These two giants of the Caribbean peoples have much in common, both are referents of revolutionary processes in the region; today we remember these two giants by expressing our solidarity to two very important peoples in our Caribbean community: The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Cuba. These two great nations also have in common the genocidal embargo imposed by the US government”, he stressed.

Francisco Pérez Santana, Head of the Venezuelan mission on SVG once again denounced the US government for implementing unilateral coercive measures that seek to destroy the country’s economy and Commander Chávez’s legacy: “They believe that the pain they inflict will cause the Venezuelan people to retreat in their decision to be free and sovereign, but, on the contrary, all of this strengthens us, unites us and fills us with courage to follow the path Chávez has laid out. President Nicolás Maduro’s has continued this path by implementing strategic protection actions in the sectors of health, education, culture and agricultural development of our people, who have heroically resisted all imperialist actions”, he said.

Blenis Ortíz, member of the Association of Resident Cubans in Antigua and Barbuda, and of the Venezuelan Solidarity Association, explained: “we have this opportunity through the media, the internet, to unite our voices against the embargo, to demand the end of hostilities against Cuba and Venezuela; The United States wants to maintain the suffering of the peoples of these countries”. He also demanded that the new US administration ends the sanctions. Meanwhile, Kandis Sebro, a young activist from the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union in Trinidad and Tobago, gave an account of the social programs in Cuba and Venezuela that have benefited the people of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Also participating in this historic event: David Denny, General Secretary of the Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration (Barbados); Demi Bellini and Tariq Aguilar-Cano, students from Belize; María Esther Fiffe Cabreja, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Antigua and Barbuda; the Guyanese Agricultural and General Workers’ Union; Everton Hannam, Jamaica Peace Council; Peter Lansiquot, President of the Saint Lucia-Venezuela Solidarity and Integrationist Movement; Renwick Rose, President of the Cuba and Venezuela Friendship Society in SVG; Claudette Etnel, Progressive Workers’ Union of Suriname; Soekirman Moeljoredjo of the VENCEREMOS Movement (Suriname); Kandis Sebro of the Petroleum Workers’ Union and Shabaka Kambon of the Movement for Afro-descendant Emancipation of Trinidad and Tobago; Hernán Vargas, Activist of the People’s Movement of Venezuela, among others.

As part of the closing of the meeting, the Vice-President of the Solidarity Group Laura Stephens-Dublin read the Final Declaration made within the framework of the meeting and stated: “We declare ourselves in a permanent campaign of solidarity with the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela, carrying out concrete and permanent acts of solidarity with the people and Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Cuba, as well as with all the peoples who strive to make a better world possible”. She also thanked the more than 40 persons that were connected in this event.

The cultural aritsts also took part in this emotional tribute to Commander Chávez and the struggles of the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela; Ali Alejandro Primera, a Venezuelan singer-songwriter in a message of solidarity sent to the peoples of the Caribbean, performed “Contágiame tu amor” and “Basta de hipocría”; Fabiola José, a Venezuelan popular culture artist, shared the song “Cuando en tus ojos” illustrated with a photographic series of Commander Hugo Chávez and Luis Felipe Bellorín, Venezuelan musician from the World Network of Intellectuals and Artists in Defense of Humanity and Peace offered the Commander a beautiful performance. Vincentian students from the Cuatro workshop of the Venezuelan Institute for Culture and Cooperation “Hugo Chávez Frías” performed the song of Eladio Tarife “Linda Barinas” and recited Alberto Arvelo Torrealba’s poem “Por aqui paso” noting that these works were some of the favorites of the Eternal Commander. Poetry had a place in this event to honor Chávez, through the pen of Marlon Joseph (VENVIFA-Solidarity Group, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines).

These types of activities that unite the peoples of different countries and different languages is yet another demonstration of the validity of Commander Chávez’s legacy; “Although language could represent a communication barrier, here we are all speaking with a single language that is the language of unity, integration and solidarity among our peoples”, said the vice president of Solidarity Group in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and organizer of the event. The Solidarity Movement thanked the embassies of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Cuba in the Caribbean for the support received for the development of this historic event.

The Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines supports processes of integration and unity among the peoples, as a concrete action of the diplomacy of peace and the peoples promoted by President Nicolás Maduro Moros, in the legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez.

Declaration

Caribbean Peoples in Solidarity with Venezuela and Cuba

Tribute to Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez Frías

Friday, March 5th, 2021

The solidarity and progressive movements of the Caribbean we constitute as a political, social and cultural force that develops concrete actions to achieve the emancipation of our peoples. Therefore, gathered on March 5th, 2021 at the Virtual Rally: The peoples of the Caribbean in solidarity with Venezuela and Cuba we declare ourselves in constant action in defense of the identity and the struggles of the peoples who have decided to always be free and independent.

Cuba and Venezuela represent for the peoples of the world a reference point for the struggle and combat against imperialism. The legacy of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro and Commander Hugo Chávez is a libertarian beacon in the struggles and battles waged by our peoples.

The progressive movements of the Caribbean raise our voices to denounce the imperialist and criminal aggressions to which the brothers of Simón Bolívar and José Martí have historically been victims of. The legacy of Commander Hugo Chávez Frías and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz are more relevant than ever as they have become visible in regional integration processes with concrete results such as the creation of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA-TCP), the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), the emergence of PETROCARIBE, and more recently the support received from the Venezuelan government with the funding granted to several Caribbean countries through the Alba Bank, as well as the support we permanently receive from the Cuban medical brigade and that we will receive at the end of the process of producing Cuban vaccines against Covid-19, La Soberana.

These integration mechanisms have been made visible through social programs, such as Miracle Missions, the hundreds of Cuban medical brigades scattered all over the world; as well as the provision of laptops for students, the development of educational programs such as the teaching of Spanish free of charge by the Venezuelan government. What it has meant in a positive way, as expressed by the Liberator Simón Bolívar, to give our peoples the greatest amount of social happiness and as José Martí affirms, with all and for the good of all.

In Our America, the offensive by US elites and their allies seeks to make invisible and destroy progressive governments to impose neo-colonial relations in America’s so-called “national interest.” Coups, assassination attempts, political violence, unilateral coercive measures, economic-financial blockade, threats of military intervention, military bases and diplomatic pressures have been some of the tactics of the Unconventional War Doctrine implemented against the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The progressive movements of the Caribbean in solidarity with the peoples of the world defend the struggle for peace, national sovereignty, self-determination of peoples and the battle for the rights of the people. Those social forces born out of the bowels of our peoples have played a key role in building the independence of the peoples of our America, as well as in fighting for the full liberation and profound transformation of our peoples. Likewise, its prominence has been important in the constitution of the pan-Africanist movement, which from the insular Caribbean projected itself to the United States, Europe, and Africa in the first international breakthroughs of a decolonial proposal and the strengthening of the most basic freedoms of men, women, and people in the world.

Progressive movements in the Caribbean do not yield to imperialist pretensions, the irreducible resistance of progressive governments in the Caribbean, popular insurrections in Haiti, as well as popular victory in Bolivia, all point to the failure of the neoliberal model in the region.

The challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has imposed on us has required us to think of other ways of interacting in order to consolidate unity and solidarity actions among our peoples. The progressive movements and the solidarity with the just causes of humanity subscribe to the principles of non-intervention and self-determination of peoples, as the only way to achieve the right of peoples to live in peace, as enshrined in the Inter-American Charter of the United Nations.

Today, March 5th, 2021, when we commemorate the 8th year of the passing of Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez Frías, defender of the most humble and the giant of our America, we pledge to:

Think of the Caribbean in scenarios of economic war, continental integration and the global pandemic, from the critical reflection that contributes to the turn of the new normality of human life on the planet, that humanity is human, as the singer of the Venezuelan people Ali Primera chanted for the new awakening of history, to build peace in a better and possible world. Declare ourselves as permanent campaign of solidarity with the peoples of Cuba and Venezuela, carrying out concrete and permanent actions in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Republic of Cuba, as well as all the peoples who strive to make another world possible. Demand that the Government of the United States of America cease its aggression against the peoples of Bolívar and Martí and cease the criminal blockade against our brother peoples. Take concrete reciprocal actions in the areas of social injustice, reparations and complaints by the oppressed that exceed the threshold of the dominant and instituted status quo, regardless of their origin, which violate human rights. Defend the principles of life, love and peace, and at the risk of appearing ridiculous, to say with Che, that the revolutionary truth is guided by great feelings of love. Support the proposal to award the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve Cuban Medical Brigade, an example of humanistic dedication, solidarity and internationalism. Hold the International Poetry Encounter in the Caribbean at the end of March 2021, in honor of the International Women’s Day, the Afro-Venezuelan Day, and the International Day of Solidarity with the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as part of a great Campaign of Solidarity with Cuba and Venezuela.

Long live the peoples of the world in resistance!

Long live the peoples of the Caribbean!

Long live our America!

Long live the Cuban Revolution!

Long live Fidel!

Long live the Bolivarian Revolution!

Long live Eternal Commander Hugo Chávez Frías!

Independence and Socialist Homeland, we will live and overcome the Pandemic.