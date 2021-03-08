Caribbean Airline Launches Non-Stop Service From Barbados To JFK

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, W.I. March 08, 2021. Subject to regulatory approvals, Caribbean Airlines will launch service between Barbados (BGI) and JFK, New York from April 01, 2021. The airline will celebrate the event with a special BOGO promotion: buy one get one at 50% off (conditions apply).

Garvin Medera CEO, of Caribbean Airlines noted: “This is a significant milestone for Caribbean Airlines, and reiterates our commitment to giving our customers options and access to regional and international destinations. This will further improve connectivity and expand our network which is one of our main objectives.”

The non-stop service between BGI and JFK will operate as one-way sectors on Thursday out of Barbados and Saturday out of New York.

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES FLIGHT SCHEDULE

BETWEEN BARBADOS TO NEW YORK

Flight Frequency Origin Destination Depart Arrive BW154 THURSDAY BGI JFK 12:40 p.m. 5:30 p.m. BW153 SATURDAY JFK BGI 8:50 a.m. 1:35 p.m.