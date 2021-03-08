BREAKING: Fully vaccinated people can meet without masks: CDC

It’s time for a hug, grandma!
People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can safely meet with one another or with others from a single household, the Centers for Disease Control announced Monday.
“Science and the protection of the public health must guide us as we begin to resume these activities,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Walensky said the new rules mean that grandparents who are vaccinated could now feel safe interacting with their children or grandchildren.
She suggested more relaxed guidelines could be coming soon as vaccination rates increase.
“Today’s action represents an on the first step. It is not our final destination,” Walensky said.
Millions of Americans have received vaccines against coronavirus. But less than 10 percent of the population has so far been fully vaccinated, meaning that it’s still important to maintain restrictions.
Experts stress that the relaxed new measures only apply to “fully vaccinated” people, meaning those who have received both shots of the vaccines that require two shots and wait at least two weeks.
Doctors also warn that even fully vaccinated people should still wear masks and respect other restrictions when in public places or larger gatherings. Recommendations against avoiding travel will remain in place for now, even for vaccinated people.
Walensky said one reason for caution is a lack of research about whether fully vaccinated people can still spread the COVID-19 virus even if they do not become sickened from it.